Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Lake County

At about 9:03 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue is responding to a request for mutual aid from the Newport Fire Department for a crash in the southbound lanes of I-94.
Per dispatch: This is a semi-truck rollover.
Posted in: Bristol, Police/fire.
