Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Lake County

Oct 17th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:03 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue is responding to a request for mutual aid from the Newport Fire Department for a crash in the southbound lanes of I-94.

Per dispatch: This is a semi-truck rollover.

Share3
Tweet
3 Shares

Posted in: Bristol, Police/fire.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives