Highway B to close starting Monday for roadwork

Kenosha County has announced the start of roadwork Monday to a stretch of Highway B.

From the highway department announcement:

A portion of Kenosha County Highway B south of Silver Lake will close for approximately five days beginning Monday, Oct. 19, for the replacement of a large culvert. The closure includes the stretch of Highway B (296th Avenue) between Highway F (Silver Lake Road) and Highway AH (98th Street) in the Village of Salem Lakes. A posted detour will route drivers around the area via highways F, W and C. Completion of the work is targeted for Friday, Oct. 23, but this is subject to change due to the weather.