Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) Board of Education meeting and annual meeting Oct. 19, 2020

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) Board of Education is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Monday at the school. The district’s annual meeting and budget hearing also is scheduled to take place Monday at the school.

The annual meeting and budget hearing will start at 6 p.m. Agenda items include:

2020-2021 Treasures Report and Budget Presentation.

Authorization of Tax Levy vote by eligible district residents present.

The full agenda is available here.

The regular board meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Agenda items include:

Dousman Transportation Proposal.

District Strategic Goal Initiative.

Curriculum Report: Presentation of Schoolwide Data (District Goals).

The full agenda is available here.