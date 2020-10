/Photo by Milan Jurek via freeimages.com

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Saturday in an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 11 .m. to 7 p.m., Saturday.

Winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are forecast during the advisory period.

As for effect, the NWS says:

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Remember to secure your Halloween decorations.