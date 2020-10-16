Kenosha County DA says decision on charges in Jacob Blake shooting case not imminent

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley issued a statement Friday that said a decision on whether to pursue criminal charges against the Kenosha Police officer involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake is not going to be announced Monday, despite a social media rumor to that effect.

Blake was shot by Kenosha Police officer Rusten Sheskey during an arrest on Aug. 23. Sheskey is white; Blake is black. Kenosha was rocked by days of violence after the shooting.

Here is all of Gravely’s statement:

This rumor is purely false. In fact, the use-of-force consultant hired to review the case before it is passed to my office for a final decision on whether to charge, has yet to complete his investigation. There is no announcement to make, as no decision has been made. I would like to assure the public that no predeterminations have been made about how my office will act on this case, other than that we will await the results of a full investigation and we will take all of the facts into account as we reach a decision, whenever that may be.”