Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 16, 2020: 4,266 positives

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 4,266 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 72 more than Thursday. There have been 69 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 41,404 negative test results, a positive rate of 2,536/100,000 people and a 1.6 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 85 cases

Paddock Lake — 59 cases

Salem Lakes — 206 cases

Randall — 47 cases

Twin Lakes — 79 cases

Wheatland — 61 cases

Paris — 28 cases

Brighton — 24 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

Wisconsin DHS has begun reporting new county level data updated weekly: Burden (case rate), trajectory (percent case change), trend and activity level for the last two weeks. Here is Kenosha County’s data as of Oct. 13:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 166,186 positive tests and 1,590,569 negative tests with 1,574 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 19,102 positives as of Friday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

Here is a note about the availability of COVID-19 data over this weekend from the Kenosha County Joint Information Center:

A planned upgrade to a state computer system will cause an outage affecting COVID-19 reporting this weekend, the Kenosha County Division of Health announced today. The Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System (WEDSS) will undergo several enhancements, improving its contact tracing functionality, data entry and security features, while strengthening the system to accommodate any future increases in case volume. Due to the outage, data used to provide visualizations and other statistics on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 webpages and the Kenosha County COVID-19 dashboard will not be updated until after the upgrade is complete. For a more accurate representation of COVID-19 activity over the course of the upgrade, the public is encouraged to look at 7-day averages rather than daily positivity rates. The outage will also affect contact tracing efforts over the weekend, with activity expected to return to normal on Monday. The Division of Health appreciates the community’s patience during this period.