Salem Lakes approves purchase of service funding requests for 2021

The Salem Lakes Village Board approved three purchase of service funding requests for 2021 at the board’s meeting Monday evening.

Purchase of Service Funding requests are the method the village uses to give money to non-profit organizations that provide significant service to village residents.

The following requests were approved:

The Sharing Center for $12,000.

Westosha Senior Community Center for $5,340.

Twin Lakes Senior Club for $2,000.

Trustee Ron Gandt voted against the Twin Lakes Senior Club request. The others were approved unanimously.