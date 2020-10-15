Freeze warning issued

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m., Friday.

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected, with a low of 31 in the forecast for Thursday night.

A noticeable cool down will actually get started all day Thursday, with a high temperature of just 52 in the latest, local forecast, says the latest, local NWS forecast. It will be windy Thursday as well, with winds of 15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. High temperatures in the 50s and lows in the 30s will continue through Wednesday.