Units responding for crash in Trevor

Oct 14th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:13 p.m., Salem Fire/Rescue units are responding to a crash at Highways 83 and C in Trevor.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Traffic blocked. At least one person needing medical attention. Sheriff’s deputies are already on the scene.

Posted in: Police/fire, Trevor, Uncategorized.

