Units responding for crash in Trevor

At about 7:13 p.m., Salem Fire/Rescue units are responding to a crash at Highways 83 and C in Trevor.
Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Traffic blocked. At least one person needing medical attention. Sheriff’s deputies are already on the scene.
