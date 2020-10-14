Town of Wheatland Fire Dept rescheduled corn beef and cabbage dinner is Oct. 19

The Town of Wheatland Fire Department’s rescheduled Corned Beef and Cabbage will be held on Oct. 19 from 4-8 p.m. at Bella Vita Banquet Hall, located at 34816 Geneva Rd Burlington

The corned beef and cabbage dinner will be drive-thru and pick up only. Delivery options will be available, but limited to the elderly and those with disabilities. For delivery, call 262-537-4566. Phone calls will start at 3 pm.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored. If your ticket(s) was lost, please contact a TWFD member.

Tickets also can be purchased from any TWFD members and at Luisa’s Pizza. Tickets in advance will be $13, and tickets at the door will be $15. In order to ensure the high quality of the dinner, please purchase your tickets in advance so that the department can plan accordingly. Luisa’s lasagna will be served for those who do not wish to have corned beef — upon advanced request.

New this year is a contactless payment option. If you wish to keep it contactless, the department will be using Venmo this year. Venmo information is @twfd66 Town of Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department. Cash and checks are also an accepted method of payment.