Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 14, 2020: 4,162 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 4,162 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 105 more than Tuesday. That’s the first day of 100 or over daily new cases since we have been tracking the numbers starting on March 19. The previous highest daily number had been 66 new positives on July 23. There have been 69 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County (1 more than Tuesday). The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 41,036 negative test results, a positive rate of 2,461/100,000 people and a 1.7 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 84 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 58 cases

Salem Lakes — 205 cases (7 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 47 cases

Twin Lakes — 79 cases

Wheatland — 62 cases

Paris — 28 cases

Brighton — 23 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

Wisconsin DHS has begun reporting new county level data updated weekly: Burden (case rate), trajectory (percent case change), trend and activity level for the last two weeks. Here is Kenosha County’s data as of Oct. 13:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 158,578 positive tests and 1,568,389 negative tests with 1,536 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 18,704 positives as of Wednesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.