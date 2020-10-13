Wheatland Center School has first COVID-19 positive

Wheatland Center School on Monday reported its first confirmed COVID-19 positive test result.

A letter sent to parents of students said the positive was from a staff member. The school has been able to determine close contacts that need to quarantine for 14 days.

District administrator Marty McGinley said four students will need to quarantine as a result of the positive test.

Following is the full letter:

October 12, 2020 Dear Wheatland Family Members, Today we were notified by the Kenosha County Division of Health (KCDOH) that we have our first confirmed positive CoVID-19 case. We are working closely with the KCDOH and are very appreciative of their wisdom and guidance. The KCDOH is aware of all of the Wheatland CoVID-19 planning and protocols. Please know that due to this compliance, we have been able to navigate this recent positive case. We will continue to work hand in hand with KCDOH, relying on their expertise to help us manage all CoVID-19 related issues in our school community. Due to confidentiality requirements and a very deep respect for the privacy of our students and staff members, Wheatland can provide the following information: As of today, one staff member has tested positive for CoVID-19. All students who have been determined to be “close contacts” with the positive staff member have been notified. These students will be quarantined for 14 days from the date of possible exposure as required by both KCDOH and Wheatland CoVID-19 protocols. This positive case is certainly not unexpected. We have planned for this inevitability and have a strong virtual learning option in place for just this sort of situation. Our best hope of maintaining in person learning is to follow our CoVID-19 safety plans. Please remind your students to wear their masks, to wash their hands often, and to physically distance. Again, thank you for trusting your students to us at Wheatland. We very much appreciate your patience and support. Please know that we are doing our very best to not only keep every member of the Wheatland school community safe, but to also ensure that our students receive the world class

instruction that our families expect and deserve. Sincerely,

Marty McGinley

District Administrator