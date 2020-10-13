Ceremony held to dedicate Bristol monument sign, natural area trails

Bristol Fire and Rescue, Bristol Village Board and other village officials had a dedication and flag raising ceremony for the new monument sign and Bristol Bay pedestrian path.

The sign on the southeast corner of the Highways 50 and 45 intersection, once for a development, now holds the village logo. Behind it are three flagpoles: For the US flag, the state flag and the village flag.

The land behind the sign has been an ongoing project of the village to return to native vegetation. Trails through the property are being constructed.

Here are some photos and video of the day (video and photos by Earlene Frederick):