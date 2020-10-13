Boy Scouts to host Haunted Woods at Camp OhDaKoTa Oct. 16, 17, 23, 24

Area Boy Scouts will be hosting a Scouts Haunted Woods on Oct 16, 17, 23 and 24 at Camp OhDaKoTa, 3363 Dyer Lake Road.

The event will run from 7 to 9 p.m., with the last tour at 9:20 p.m., each day.

Costs: $6 in advance, $9 at the door.

Come and take a walk through the Haunted Woods of Camp OhDaKoTa. Are you more mentally awake after dark? …you never know what is waiting for you at every turn. This is a family friendly (but scary) event for all ages. We welcome all Scouts, their families, youth groups and the public to attend.

Due to COVID 19, the hay wagons will not be running this year. Precautions have been put into place to keep all of our guests safe. Masks are required. Although we will be accepting walk-ins, we request that all guests pre-register for the event. You must register by the carload. Click here for information regarding groups, pre-registration and costs.

When you arrive at camp, we ask that all guests remain in their vehicles until the time for your tour. There will be a drive-in style movie to enjoy while you wait. All guests will have temperatures taken, and go through a brief pre screener to make sure it is safe for you to participate. If anyone in the vehicle has a fever, none of the guests in that vehicle will be able to attend.

The event starts at 7p.m. sharp with the last tour beginning at 9:20 p.m. The trail is approximately one mile in length with some stairs and slightly inclined hills. It is rated as easy to moderate. The trail will take about 40 minutes from start to finish. Light concessions will be offered for additional purchase.

For more information contact Gina Hannemann, Council office at 262-632-7655 x1111 gina.hannemann@scouting.org