Oct. 12, 2020: Needs for local food pantries update (The Sharing Center and Twin Lakes Area Food Pantry)

Oct 12th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center is publishing update on the needs of food pantries during the COVID-19 emergency.

Here is the latest update for The Sharing Center and the Twin Lakes Food Pantry:

Sharing Center, 25700 Wilmot Road (Highway C), Trevor. Donations accepted 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon Friday; nights and weekends by appointment at 262-298-5535. Food products needed this week: Small turkeys, chickens and hams, stuffing mix, fresh potatoes and yams, gravy, cranberries and dessert mixes
Non-food products needed this week: Shampoo, diaper rash cream.

Twin Lakes Area Food Pantry, 701 N. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes (St. John’s Catholic Church). Donations accepted 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Wednesday; 7-8 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month
Food products needed this week: None listed. Non-food products needed this week: Personal hygiene and laundry products always welcome.

Here are the updates for all of the other food pantries listed by the Joint Information Center.

