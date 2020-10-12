Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 12, 2020: 4,001 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 4,001 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 85 more than Friday. There have been 68 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 40,670 negative test results, a positive rate of 2,377/100,000 people and a 1.7 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 80 cases (1 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 55 cases

Salem Lakes — 193 cases (7 more than Friday)

Randall — 46 cases (2 more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 79 cases

Wheatland — 58 cases (4 more than Friday)

Paris — 28 cases (1 more than Friday)

Brighton — 22 cases (1 more than Friday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

Wisconsin DHS has begun reporting new county level data updated weekly: Burden (case rate), trajectory (percent case change), trend and activity level for the last two weeks. Here is Kenosha County’s data as of Oct. 6:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 152,192 positive tests and 1,545,692 negative tests with 1,474 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 18,394 positives as of Friday, the Lake County Health Department reports.