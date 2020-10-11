Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board budget workshop and regular monthly meeting

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold two meetings Monday.

A budget workshop is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at VIllage Hall in Salem. A full agenda is available here.

A regular monthly meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at VIllage Hall. That meeting can be viewed on YouTube.

Among the agenda items for the regular meeting are:

Discussion on a petition received from the Chairman of the Silver Lake Protection Association, Harry Laws, regarding forming a Silver Lake District.

Discussion and possible action on the 2021 Purchase of Service Funding request from the Sharing Center for $12,000.

Discussion and possible action on the 2021 Purchase of Service Funding request from Westosha Senior Community Center for $5,340.

Discussion and possible action on the 2021 Purchase of Service Funding request from Twin Lakes Senior Club for $2,000.

The full agenda is available here.