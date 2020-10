Christ Lutheran Church at 24929 75th Street, Paddock Lake will have Worship and Holy Communion celebrated outdoors this coming Sunday Oct. 11 at 9:30 a.m. (weather permitting).

Bring a lawn chair and find a spot on the parking lot.

Christ Lutheran Church also offers an Online Worship service each Sunday morning. The worship service is posted weekly at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning. The worship service is available through the church website at: christlutheranpaddocklake.weebly.com.