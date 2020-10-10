Agenda: Bristol Village Board special and regular meetings Oct. 12, 2020

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting and a special board meeting on Monday,

The special board meeting will be held at at 6 p.m. at the corner of Highways 50 and 45. The Village Board and the Bristol Fire Department will be having a dedication and flag raising ceremony for the new monument sign and Bristol Bay pedestrian path. The full agenda is available here.

The regular meeting is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

Discuss and take action to allow ATV’s and golf carts to travel on village roads.

Consider for approval the (MOU) Memorandum of Understanding with Kenosha County regarding bicycle signage and maintenance.

Consider for approval the hiring of full-time personnel to the Fire Department.

The full agenda is available here.