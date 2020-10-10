Agenda: Bristol Village Board special and regular meetings Oct. 12, 2020

Oct 10th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting and a special board meeting on Monday,

The special board meeting will be held at at 6 p.m. at the corner of Highways 50 and 45. The Village Board and the Bristol Fire Department will be having a dedication and flag raising ceremony for the new monument sign and Bristol Bay pedestrian path. The full agenda is available here.

The regular meeting is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Discuss and take action to allow ATV’s and golf carts to travel on village roads.
  • Consider for approval the (MOU) Memorandum of Understanding with Kenosha County regarding bicycle signage and maintenance.
  • Consider for approval the hiring of full-time personnel to the Fire Department.

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Agendas, Bristol.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives