Agenda: Bristol Village Board special and regular meetings Oct. 12, 2020

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting and a special board meeting on Monday,
The special board meeting will be held at at 6 p.m. at the corner of Highways 50 and 45. The Village Board and the Bristol Fire Department will be having a dedication and flag raising ceremony for the new monument sign and Bristol Bay pedestrian path. The full agenda is available here.
The regular meeting is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.
Among the agenda items are:
- Discuss and take action to allow ATV’s and golf carts to travel on village roads.
- Consider for approval the (MOU) Memorandum of Understanding with Kenosha County regarding bicycle signage and maintenance.
- Consider for approval the hiring of full-time personnel to the Fire Department.