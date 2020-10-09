Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Illinois

Oct 9th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 1:20 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for mutual aid to the Newport Fire Department for a crash at the 2.5 mile marker of the southbound lanes of I-94.

Per dispatch: Bristol requested to respond with an ambulance.

