Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Illinois

At about 1:20 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for mutual aid to the Newport Fire Department for a crash at the 2.5 mile marker of the southbound lanes of I-94.
Per dispatch: Bristol requested to respond with an ambulance.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 1:20 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for mutual aid to the Newport Fire Department for a crash at the 2.5 mile marker of the southbound lanes of I-94.
Per dispatch: Bristol requested to respond with an ambulance.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2020 West of the I | Powered by WordPress