Body cameras for deputies, changes to Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park in county exec’s 2021 budget

Kenmosh County Executive Jim Kreuser presented his 2021 budget to the County Board earlier this week.

The budget includes money for body cameras for sheriff’s deputies.

Kreuser’s budget address also included the following section about Kenosha

County Veterans Memorial Park (informally referred to as KD Park in the past) in Randall and Wheatland:

Supervisor Lon Wienke can tell you about the transformation that has occurred this summer out in his neck of the woods, where the old asphalt that had been dumped in what’s now the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park is now part of the roadbed on the reconfigured Highway F. This budget opens up that new gateway into the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park, giving access to the new, additional 100-plus acres of parkland that was once a construction yard. And the veterans work group that I spoke of last year have met and have a recommendation coming to this body for action on Phase 1, for the park entryway and honor plaza that will appropriately thank our past, current and future veterans who have served our great country. This next step is critical in the development of this park — as I have heard from the veterans who have probably also written letters to some of you. This unique, passive park will be a therapeutic oasis for our veterans and their families to reflect on their service and sacrifices. I know that your support for this project would be appreciated by many across our county.”

For a median home, valued at $193,000, up from $186,200 last year, taxes for county services would increase by $1.39 (less than 12 cents per month), under the proposed 2021 budget, a news release from the county executive’s office said.

Here is a video of Kreuser’s address: