A word from our sponsors: St. Alphonsus Church and St. John the Evangelist Church seek Director of Administrative Services candidates

Note: This is a paid announcement from St. Alphonsus Church and St. John the Evangelist Church. — DH
St. Alphonsus, New Munster and St. John the Evangelist, Twin Lakes has an opening for a Director of Administrative Services (DAS). This will be a full-time position, working directly with the Parish Administrator (Pastor) and the leadership of two parishes. The selected candidate will be responsible for all financial aspects of the parishes. Responsible for the Building and Grounds area staff and office staff. Knowledge of technology and IT functions is required. A BA in accounting or equivalent experience is necessary. Efficiency in QuickBooks software is a must. Human Resource processes will be part of candidate responsibility. Capable and adept in Microsoft Office software; such as Word, Excel and Publisher. Evening meetings and weekend hours will be expected. Must be a practicing Catholic and be registered with a faith community. Ability to show empathy, compassion and enjoys working with others. Pay will be commensurate with experience. To apply please contact Fr. Arthur Mattox, Administrator at 262-877-2557 ext. 101. Application deadline is October 26, 2020.