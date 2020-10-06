Man facing drug charges from Twin Lakes search warrant

A man faces drug related charges after Twin Lakes Police and the Kenosha County Drug Operations Group served a search warrant at a Twin Lakes address last week.

From news release from TLPD released Tuesday:

On Monday, September 28th, 2020, Twin Lakes Police, along with

assistance from members of the Kenosha County Drug Operations Group (KDOG) executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1500 block of Skinner Drive in the Village of Twin Lakes.

At the residence officers discovered and seized 18 Marijuana plants, 1,185 grams of processed and packaged Marijuana, THC Oil products, Marijuana seeds, an undisclosed amount of scheduled/controlled pills, digital scales, packaging materials, $580.00 in cash as well thousands of dollars of growing equipment consistent with a large scale marijuana grow operation. Additionally, 7 firearms were removed from inside the residence.

After further investigation, Twin Lakes Police took Shawn M. Runnfeldt (35) into custody and referred criminal charges to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s office. Runnfeldt had been residing at the residence on Skinner Drive.

Runnfeldt has been charged with the following offenses in Kenosha County Circuit Court:

I – Maintaining Drug Trafficking Place – Felony J

2 – Possess w/ Intent to Deliver – THC – Felony G

3 – Manufacture/Deliver THC – Felony H

4 – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Misdemeanor U

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 15h, 2020.