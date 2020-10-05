Twin Lakes may cut back e-waste collection time

The Twin Lakes Village Board is considering cutting back the amount of time village residents can bring electronic waste to the recycling center.

Currently, e-waste is accepted whenever the center is open. The drop-off is supposed to only be open to village residents, who receive a tag after proving residency at Village Hall.

The village gets two dumpster loads of e-waste included in its garbage hauling contract. But in recent years, the village has had to have e-waste hauled away up to 12 times, resulting in extra cost of about $4,500, said village administrator Laura Roesslein at Monday’s committee of the whole meeting.

Despite the system designed to keep the service for village residents only, village officials suspect non-residents may be dumping e-waste there too.

“I think we have pretty much become the dumping ground,” Trustee Kevin Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald suggested limiting e-waste collection to twice a year, perhaps around Memorial Day and then Labor Day. The dumpsters would be available until they are filled each time.

This approach would have the advantage of limiting collection to just the two dumpsters already included in the village’s trash hauling contract.

“We get two rounds for nothing so we might as well keep that,” said village President Howard Skinner.

As the meeting was a committee of the whole, formal action was not taken.