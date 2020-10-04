Units responding for gas line in Lake Shangri-la

At about 5:10 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to the 12100 block of 213th Avenue in Lake Shangri-la for a report of a struck natural gas service line.
Per dispatch: Utility company crew also responding.
