Units responding for crash in Paris

Oct 4th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:20 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units are responding to a crash in the 12000 block of Highway E in Paris.

Per dispatch: Law enforcement already on the scene. Two vehicles invovled. Injuries being reported.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives