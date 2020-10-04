Frost advisory issued

/Photo by fousik via freeimages.com

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for a portion of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 11 p.m., Sunday to 8 a.m., Monday.

The low temperature Sunday night here is forecast for 33.

The NWS advises covering sensitive outdoor plants.

That should be the last frost advisory for the balance of the week, with low temperatures forecast to be in the 40s again by Monday night and up into the 50s by Saturday night, says the latest, local NWS forecast.