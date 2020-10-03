Units responding to crash in New Munster

Oct 3rd, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:30 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue are responding for a crash in the 34000 block of Geneva Road in New Munster.

Per dispatch: Injuries being reported.

