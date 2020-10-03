Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole, special board meeting, budget workshop Oct. 5, 2020

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a trio of meetings starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall in Twin Lakes.

The first meeting is a committee of the whole meeting. Agenda items for that meeting include:

Discussion regarding the e-waste dumpster at the Recycle Center.

Discussion regarding the extension of the lease agreement with Lake Elizabeth Marina Concession Operation (Sand Bar).

The whole agenda is available here.

Following the committee of the whole meeting will be a special board meeting to consider a motion to approve payment of an invoice from A-1 Roofing Systems in an amount not to exceed $27,300.

The whole agenda is available here.

Following the special board meeting will be a budget workshop for the 2021 budget.