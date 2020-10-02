Wheatland J1 School District tax levy, mill rate to decrease for 2021

The following news release is from Wheatland J1 School District (Wheatland Center School):

Wheatland residents will see a decrease in their school-based tax levy for the 6th time in the last 7 years. Due to increased enrollment, increased property valuation, and excellent fiscal management, taxpayers

will also see a historic mill rate decrease from 8.08 to 7.58.

For the 2020-21 the property valuation for the Wheatland J1 School District increased by 6.2%. There are approximately 570 students at Wheatland for the 2020-21 school year, which is an increase of 170 students over the last 8 years. The overall tax levy for the school district will be $3,713,125 which is a decrease of $12,791 from the 2019-20 levy. The decrease encompasses the debt payment for the referendum payment plus an additional $350,000 allocated to pay down debt early. In addition, the district under levied the $625,000 operational referendum by $200,000 and will add $100,000 to the

building improvement fund.

“While this has been a challenging start to the year, in typical Wheatland fashion employees in all areas of the organization have stepped up to support our students. We continue to have controlled growth and have completed all referendum approved facility projects. The board has prioritized strong fiscal management, while dedicating time and resources to instructional excellence.” Martin McGinley, District Administrator.