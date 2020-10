Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:13 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an investigation at Highways C and B in Wilmot.

Per dispatch: A strong smell of natural gas being reported.

UPDATE 7:37 p.m. — Dispatch says deputy reports strong gas smell at Highways C and W. Utility company crew responding.

UPDATE 8:15 p.m. — Smell detected from 28400 block to Wilmot. Investigation ongoing.