Trevor-Wilmot School Summer Food Program extended through Dec. 31

The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District has extended their Summer Food Program through December 31, 2020. Trevor-Wilmot will continue serving free breakfast and lunch to all children into the fall months. Free meals will be made available to children 18 years of age and under. Persons over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program may receive free meals as well. A bag breakfast/lunch can be picked up in the Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated entry way from 9:00 am to 9:30 am on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The school is closed on Wednesdays. Please remember to park in the parking lot and walk in the building. Please do not park in the fire lane. This unprecedented move will help ensure – no matter what the situation is on- the-ground – children have access to nutritious food as the Community recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.