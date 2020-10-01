Frost advisory issued

/Photo by Andrew Simpson via freeimages.com

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m., Friday.

Thursday night’s low is forecast for 35.

Any sensitive plants should be covered to avoid frost damage, the NWS advises.

But keep those plant covers close by. The latest local NWS forecast suggests there could be a repeat Friday night, when the low temperature is expected to reach 36.

After that, low temperatures are expected to bounce back into the 40s.

