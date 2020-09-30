Agenda: Wilmot Union High School District Board of Education special meeting Oct. 1, 2020

The Wilmot Union High School District Board of Education is scheduled to hold a special board meeting Thursday, at 4 p.m., at the Haas Auditorium at the school.

Agenda items include:

Allowing low contact fall sports to continue during virtual learning.

A closed session to discuss and take action, if appropriate concerning the employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility (administrator contract).