Paddock Lake Area Lions Club spaghetti dinner is Oct. 5

The Paddock Lake Area Lions Club will host a spaghetti dinner on Monday, Oct. 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Luisa’s Restaurant at 6806 317th Ave
Tickets are $8 for adults; $4 for children ages 6-12; and free for children under age 6. Carry outs are available, as well as dine in. Tickets can
be purchased at the door, or in advance, by contacting Lions Ralph
or Joyce Myers at 262-945-7906 or 262-945-7905 or Lions Mike or
Cindy Taylor at 262-914-4242 or 262-914-4241.
There will be raffles to try to win, also.
Proceeds are used to help people in the community and elsewhere
needing a helping hand.