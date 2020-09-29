National Guard to conduct free COVID-19 testing in Kenosha Oct. 2, 3, 5 & 6

Free COVID-19 testing by the National Guard is coming back to Kenosha County starting later this week.

Here’s a news release from the county Joint Information Center:

The Wisconsin National Guard will conduct free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2 and 3, and Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 5 and 6, at the Kenosha County Job Center.

Testing will be offered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on each of these days. No appointment and no symptoms are needed.

The Job Center is located at 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha.

This testing is open to all who live or work in Wisconsin, ages 5 and up. Testing will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis, with results expected within seven days. Online preregistration is recommended at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

“This is our first National Guard testing opportunity in Kenosha County since early August, and it comes at a good time — with schools now in session and an unfortunate, recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in our county and state,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit. “I encourage people to take advantage of this, and to also remember to get the seasonal flu vaccine. Protecting ourselves against the ‘regular’ flu will help allow our hospitals and health care professionals to focus on caring for COVID-19 patients.”

Freiheit said local businesses are welcome to send their employees through the testing site, and entire families can come and get tested at the same time.

Those who are tested should remain quarantined at home until test results are returned if they have been in close contact with a COVID-19-positive individual.

Other testing opportunities remain available in and around Kenosha County, although most or all sites require an appointment. A frequently updated list of sites is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations.

Together, we can and will slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus.