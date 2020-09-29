A word from our sponsors: St. Alphonsus and St. John the Evangelist parishes seek part-time maintenance person

Note: This is a paid announcement from St. Alphonsus and St. John the Evangelist parishes. — DH

St. Alphonsus, New Munster and St. John the Evangelist, Twin Lakes has an opening for a part-time Maintenance person. This candidate will work directly with the Pastor and the Director of Administrative Services. Technical knowledge and skill with software for HVAC equipment and skills

with building equipment is required. Hands-on mentality is necessary. Evening and weekend hours will be required. Pay will be commensurate with experience. Perfect position for a semi-retired person or someone able to work a flexible schedule. This is a true handy-man position. Contact Fr. Arthur Mattox @ 262-877-2557 ext. 101 for more information. Application deadline: October 5, 2020.