Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 1:48 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Somers Fire and Rescue and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a fire in the 20200 block of 45th Street in Paris.

Per dispatch: Fire started in wiring for septic system. Fire is about 10 feet from a house.