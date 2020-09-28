Trevor-Wilmot School 7th & 8th graders to move to learning from home after positive COVID-19 test result

Today we received notification from the Kenosha County Health Department that a staff member received a COVID-19 test with a result of Abnormal/Positive. Because of those results, we are taking the following steps to ensure that all students and staff are following recommendations from the Kenosha Health Department to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We appreciate their partnership as we continue to work through this pandemic together. We are sharing the following information with all of our families so that we can keep everyone informed. We have planned for cases of COVID in our building and appreciate everyone’s patience and flexibility as we implement our Learning from Home plans.

All 7th grade students and homeroom teachers are being moved to Learning at Home and asked to Self-Quarantine effective September 29, 2020.

Self-Quarantine means that:

Your child must stay out of the public and stay home

Your child must not attend social gatherings or sports events, including both indoor and outdoor activities

Do not use public transportation, ride-sharing, or taxis

Do not travel, even within the local community

Advise your child to wash their hands often and practice good hygiene

Postpone all non-essential medical appointments until your child is out of quarantine. Notify your child’s healthcare provider of your child’s exposure to COVID-19 to determine how the healthcare provider would like to proceed

Your child should minimize contact with others in the home and, when possible, stay in his/her own room and use his/her own bathroom.

Your child should not share personal household items such as dishes, towels, and bedding.

All 8th grade students will be moving to Learning at Home, due to the 8th grade homeroom teachers being asked to Self-Quarantine as they routinely collaborate with 7th grade homeroom teachers. This has created a staffing shortage for our school. All students and staff will be returning to our building on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Students in grades K4-6th grade who have siblings in those grades do not have to quarantine at this time and should still report to school.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this situation, please do not hesitate to contact me or the Kenosha County Health Department at any time. We continue to appreciate your cooperation as the success of this school year depends on all of us working together to ensure everyone’s safety.

Michelle Garven, Ph.D.

District Administrator