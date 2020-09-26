Units responding for crash in Randall

Sep 26th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:06 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units are responding to a crash in the 8900 368th Avenue in Randall.

UPDATE 7:12 p.m. — Per dispatch: Single vehicle off the road.

