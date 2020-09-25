Units responding for water leak in Bristol

Sep 25th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
At about 8:13 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding for a report of a water main break at 198th Avenue and 84th Street in Bristol.

Per dispatch: This was originally reported as a gas line break.

