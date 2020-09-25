Twin Lakes Fire Dept. to get new breathing & heart equipment

The Twin Lakes Fire Department will be receiving new self-contained breathing apparatus and heart monitors after action by the Twin Lakes Village Board Monday.

The new purchase will replace equipment that in some cases is as old as 20 years, said TLFD Chief Stan Clause Jr. at Monday’s regular Village Board meeting.

The equipment will cost a total of $176,400. Clause explained the fire department will be using a $75,000 donation made in honor of John Kjallander toward the purchase and the department also has obtained a trade-in of $30,000 for two heart monitors. That leaves $71,000 to come from village funds.

“Basically we’re going to match what you’re contributing,” village President Howard Skinner said to Clause.

The Village Board approved the purchase unanimously with Trustees Aron Karow and Sharon Bower absent.

The village will actually have to front $101,000 for the purchase until the trade-in money is received by the TLFD, which will turnover the funds to the village.