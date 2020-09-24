A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Chamber & Business Assoc. 2020 Harvest Fest is Sept. 26 with hayrides added

Hayrides have been added to the list of activities at Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association’s Harvest Fest this Saturday in downtown Twin Lakes.
Hayrides will be free due to sponsorship from St. Alphonsus and St. John the Evangelist Catholic churches, Health Markets-Tim Hodgman, MM&E BBQ, Clyde Brothers Construction & Home Improvements and Richardson Farms.
Admission to Harvest Fest is free. Activities will take place downtown adjacent to the chamber office. Hours are 1 to 6 p.m.
Here is a schedule of events: