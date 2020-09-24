A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Chamber & Business Assoc. 2020 Harvest Fest is Sept. 26 with hayrides added

Sep 24th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

Hayrides have been added to the list of activities at Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association’s Harvest Fest this Saturday in downtown Twin Lakes.

Hayrides will be free due to sponsorship from St. Alphonsus and St. John the Evangelist Catholic churches, Health Markets-Tim Hodgman, MM&E BBQ, Clyde Brothers Construction & Home Improvements and Richardson Farms.

Admission to Harvest Fest is free. Activities will take place downtown adjacent to the chamber office. Hours are 1 to 6 p.m.

Here is a schedule of events:

