2020 Salem Lakes Clean-up is Sept. 26

Volunteers are being sought to help do a little cleaning up around Salem Lakes on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This annual event, a continuation of the annual volunteer Silver Lake event organized by Allen Dunski, typically is held in the spring but was rescheduled this year due to COVID-19

Volunteers will begin the day with a meeting and supply grab at Fox River Park.

As always, organizers are looking for donations of garbage bags and gloves for the clean-up.

A food drive for The Sharing Center will also take place in conjunction with the event.

