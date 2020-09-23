Kenosha County COVID-19 update Sept. 23, 2020: 3,337 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 3,337 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 28 more than Tuesday. There have been 65 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 36,825 negative test results, a positive rate of 1,981/100,000 people and a 1.9 percent case fatality rate (down .1%) in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 66 cases

Paddock Lake — 47 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Salem Lakes — 163 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 39 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 63 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 45 cases

Paris — 19 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Brighton — 14 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

Wisconsin DHS has begun reporting new county level data updated weekly: Burden (case rate), trajectory (percent case change), trend and activity level for the last two weeks. Here is Kenosha County’s data as of Sept. 16:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 105,932 positive tests and 1,360,183 negative tests with 1,259 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 16,546 positives as of Wednesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

Note: We had been posting Kenosha County recovery data as presented by the county. That data has not been updated since Aug. 12, We will resume publishing this data if it is updated again. — DH