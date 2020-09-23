Agenda: Randall Town Board regular meeting Sept. 24, 2020

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

On the agenda is a series of routine reports and consideration of bills.

Also on the agenda is a closed session “to deliberate and negotiate public business, where competitive and bargaining reasons require a closed session, which, in this present case, are the negotiations with the Twin Lakes Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Incorporated, for

Rescue and Emergency Medical Services for the Town of Randall.”

After the closed session the board may reconvene in open session and possibly act on the matters considered in the closed session.