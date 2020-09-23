A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Chamber & Business Assoc. Harvest Fest is Sept. 26

Note: This is a paid announcement from Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association. — DH
The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association will be hosting a new event this year — Harvest Fest!
The event will take place in downtown Twin Lakes adjacent to the chamber office from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.
Here are some of the acitivies planned for this free admission, family friendly event:
- Food Truck/Beer Tent.
- Hammerschlagen Contest.
- Yodeling Contest.
- Scarecrow contest. (Want to enter? Click here for more info)
- Beer Stein Holding Contest.
- Kids Area/Pumpkin Painting and more.
- Music by DJ Keith.
- Hourly 50/50 Raffles.
Masks are highly recommended for this event.
Contact the chamber at 262-877-2220 for more information or questions.