A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Chamber & Business Assoc. Harvest Fest is Sept. 26

Sep 23rd, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

Note: This is a paid announcement from Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association. — DH

The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association will be hosting a new event this year — Harvest Fest!

The event will take place in downtown Twin Lakes adjacent to the chamber office from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Here are some of the acitivies planned for this free admission, family friendly event:

  • Food Truck/Beer Tent.
  • Hammerschlagen Contest.
  • Yodeling Contest.
  • Scarecrow contest. (Want to enter? Click here for more info)
  • Beer Stein Holding Contest.
  • Kids Area/Pumpkin Painting and more.
  • Music by DJ Keith.
  • Hourly 50/50 Raffles.

Masks are highly recommended for this event.

Contact the chamber at 262-877-2220 for more information or questions.

