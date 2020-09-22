Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Somers

Sep 22nd, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:37 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue is responding to a request for mutual aid to Somers Fire and Rescue.

Per dispatch: Paris is requested to respond with an ambulance to a crash at Highway E and the East Frontage Road.

Posted in: Paris, Police/fire.

