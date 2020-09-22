Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Somers

At about 5:37 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue is responding to a request for mutual aid to Somers Fire and Rescue.
Per dispatch: Paris is requested to respond with an ambulance to a crash at Highway E and the East Frontage Road.
