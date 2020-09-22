Fatal crash on East Frontage Road

From a news release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department distributed about 4 p.m.:

On September 22, 2020, at 1:52 pm, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department along with the Village of Somers Fire and Rescue responded to the 1400 block of the East Frontage Road (120th Ave.) for a two-vehicle injury crash. Upon deputies’ arrival, the operator of one of the vehicles involved was deceased. The East Frontage Road is currently closed to traffic due to the investigation of this crash. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes highway E (12th Street), highway MB (136th Avenue), highway S (Burlington Road), and highway H (88th Avenue) until the East Frontage Road is reopened. The investigation is still active.