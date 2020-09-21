Agenda: Wheatland J1 School District annual meeting and regular meeting Sept. 23, 2020

The Wheatland J1 Annual School District Annual Meeting and Budget Hearing will take place Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. in the Wheatland Center School Room #164 (Community Room).
Agenda items include:
- 2020-21 Budget Presentation.
- Authorize School Based Tax Levy.
- Authorize the School Board to Acquire or Purchase Real Estate, Structures, and Facilities Necessary for School District Purposes.
The entire agenda is available here.
The School Board also will hold a regular monthly meeting following the annual meeting at 7:15 p.m. in the same location.
Due to executive orders given by Governor Tony Evers regarding the COVID-19 health emergency, board members will attend either physically or virtually. Attendees are required to wear face coverings per Governor Evers’ Executive Order.
Agenda items include:
- Return to School Update and Future Planning: a. Instructional Update; b. Facility Update.
- Open Enrollment Update