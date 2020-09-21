Agenda: Wheatland J1 School District annual meeting and regular meeting Sept. 23, 2020

The Wheatland J1 Annual School District Annual Meeting and Budget Hearing will take place Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. in the Wheatland Center School Room #164 (Community Room).

Agenda items include:

2020-21 Budget Presentation.

Authorize School Based Tax Levy.

Authorize the School Board to Acquire or Purchase Real Estate, Structures, and Facilities Necessary for School District Purposes.

The entire agenda is available here.

The School Board also will hold a regular monthly meeting following the annual meeting at 7:15 p.m. in the same location.

Due to executive orders given by Governor Tony Evers regarding the COVID-19 health emergency, board members will attend either physically or virtually. Attendees are required to wear face coverings per Governor Evers’ Executive Order.

Agenda items include:

Return to School Update and Future Planning: a. Instructional Update; b. Facility Update.

Open Enrollment Update

A full agenda is available here.